Range Financial Group LLC Takes $868,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
IJR opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.50.
About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
