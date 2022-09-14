Range Financial Group LLC Takes $966,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.