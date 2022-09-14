Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $385,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 371.13%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

