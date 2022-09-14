Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,934 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 645.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.62 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

