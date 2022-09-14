Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.1 %

MRK stock opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.