Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.4% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Down 2.5 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.