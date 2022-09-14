Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for 2.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 114.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

RSG opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

