Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Michael D. Griffin Sells 456,190 Shares

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total value of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at 1,068,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 5.64 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.53 and a 52 week high of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 5.06 and a 200 day moving average of 6.02.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,794,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,876 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 12.67.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

