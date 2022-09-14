Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Rogers accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Rogers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 211.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 73.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth about $2,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rogers

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rogers Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $253.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.74. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $178.43 and a one year high of $274.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

