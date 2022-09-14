Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $45,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,593,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE RHP opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

