Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $488,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 20,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $455,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 51,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,752,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,600,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 5.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

SGMO stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $854.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.32. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

