Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,047,000. AutoZone makes up approximately 2.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,172.94.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,138.36 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,550.60 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,192.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,085.25.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

