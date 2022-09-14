Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,709,000. Accenture makes up approximately 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after buying an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ACN opened at $281.52 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.48 and its 200-day moving average is $301.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

