Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 214,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,733,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

