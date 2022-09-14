Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,425 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $134.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

