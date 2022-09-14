Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,321 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $323.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.31. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total value of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,268,480.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock worth $22,033,688. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.