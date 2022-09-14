Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,891 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 49,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,000. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.50 and a 200-day moving average of $269.73. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
