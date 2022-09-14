Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 320,797 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,000. HP accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 175.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 272.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HP Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.