Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 66,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,500 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

