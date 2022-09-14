Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 188,916 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,916 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $58,245,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,353.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 577,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $194,296,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,772 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,259,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.01 and a 200 day moving average of $275.06.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

