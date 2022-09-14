Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,972 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,681,000. Cooper Companies makes up about 1.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $305.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.03 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.13.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

