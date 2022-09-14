Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,904 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,411,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
