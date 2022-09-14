Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $328.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 683,105 shares of company stock worth $20,424,657. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

