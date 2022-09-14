Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $11.51 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 495,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dropbox Stock Down 4.5 %
DBX opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,270 shares of company stock worth $1,649,465. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
