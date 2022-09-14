Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $11.51 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 495,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,670,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,342,000 after purchasing an additional 113,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,451,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,502 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Stock Down 4.5 %

DBX opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,383,008.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,270 shares of company stock worth $1,649,465. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

