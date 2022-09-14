Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $19.08 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,081,000. Union Pacific makes up 2.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 35,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 90,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,672,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $226.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.49. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

