Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $29.30 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,876 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,297,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.1% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.