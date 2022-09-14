Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $3.29 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

