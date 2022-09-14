Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 221,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,882,000. AbbVie accounts for 3.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,812,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.6 %

ABBV stock opened at $138.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

