Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 169,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

