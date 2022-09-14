Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $200.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.67 and a 200 day moving average of $201.31.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.