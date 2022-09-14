Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 98,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

