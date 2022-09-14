Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after buying an additional 6,792,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $4,092,843,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09. The firm has a market cap of $341.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

