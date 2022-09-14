Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Baader Bank INC grew its stake in Republic Services by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2,608.8% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average is $133.74. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

