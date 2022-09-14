Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,531 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

