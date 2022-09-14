Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,027 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $186.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day moving average of $189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.