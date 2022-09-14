Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 12,329 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,329 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,461,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7,788.3% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 126,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 125,158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 38.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,201.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

