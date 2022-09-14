Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $10,444,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $193.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.93 and a 200 day moving average of $204.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

