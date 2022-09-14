Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 936 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $152.67 and a one year high of $378.59.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

