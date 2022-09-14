Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $18.08 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 193,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,000. Cerner comprises 1.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $54,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Cerner Stock Performance

About Cerner

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.34.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.