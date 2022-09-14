Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $30.30 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,296,000. Alphabet comprises 3.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

