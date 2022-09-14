Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $7.80 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 128,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

