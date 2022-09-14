Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $8.49 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

