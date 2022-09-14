Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $37,780,000. Amazon.com makes up about 4.0% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $126.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

