Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,151,000. Broadcom accounts for 2.8% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.93. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

