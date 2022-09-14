Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CDW opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.90.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.