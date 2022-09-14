Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 116,753 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,780,000. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 1.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Citrix Systems

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

