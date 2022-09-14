Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 113,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,729 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.