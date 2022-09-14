Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,121 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,000. Target accounts for about 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.50. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

