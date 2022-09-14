Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,943,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $210.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.