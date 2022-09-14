Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $16.50 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $98.59 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.47 and a one year high of $107.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84.

